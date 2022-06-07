ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bucket List Experiences Around Indianapolis

By Jacob Calloway
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indianapolis is a staple city in the United States. Having been founded in 1821 as Indiana's state capitol, it now proudly stands as the third-largest city in the Midwest....

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
historic-structures.com

Tee Pee Restaurant, Indianapolis Indiana

The Tee Pee Restaurant, was an art moderne drive-in highlighted by a stucco-covered teepee, stood as a significant representation of 20th century roadside commercial architecture in a state where such examples are rare. Roadside architecture is characterized by structures designed as a direct result of the influence of the automobile....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Openings and Closures in Muncie

In the week of June 5-11, at least two venues have announced opening or closure in Muncie, Indiana. Below is brief information regarding each. The popular and revolutionary indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone, is expanding to Muncie, Indiana, as announced June 6. Sarah and Josh Lochtefeld, owners of S & J Farms Company, are the franchisees of this new destination.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

Easy method for landscaping: Use rocks!

INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year thousands of Hoosiers start outdoor projects. One of the biggest projects can also be fairly simple and inexpensive. There are many benefits to landscaping, especially with rocks. Did you know you can burn at least 500 calories an hour putting in a rock landscape? That’s the same rate of calorie burning as playing tennis. It’s also a quick way to make an area around your house look manicured. That was the idea one homeowner in Speedway had when she chose to put rocks in certain areas around her house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Let’s make a splash

The kids are out of school. The weather has gotten hot. Gas prices are soaring past $4.50 a gallon. So what’s there to do with- out traveling far? Plenty! It’s often so easy to overlook the great treasures we have in our own backyards. Here, we share some ideas of ways too cool of with a splash in the water on the Southside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bucket List#Downtown Indianapolis#Midwest
hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

Mitch Daniels is stepping down as president of Purdue University at the end of the year according to the school’s Board of Trustees. Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in Jan. 2013, at the conclusion of his second term as Governor of the State of Indiana. Before he was Indiana’s governor, he served under President George W. Bush as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2001 to 2003.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Bike company featured on Shark Tank moving its operations to Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A bicycle company that landed Mark Cuban as an investor on the television show Shark Tank is moving its operations to Indiana. The new Guardian Bike factory in Seymour is still coming up to speed, but there are already walls and walls of boxes filled with bike parts meant to revolutionize the way kids stay safe while riding.
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New industrial parks planned for Avon, Mount Comfort

Missouri-based commercial real estate developer VanTrust Real Estate LLC announced plans on Thursday for two industrial parks in central Indiana. The company says it will invest approximately $220 million for the first phases of the Air 70 Logistics Park in Hancock County and the Avon Landings Commerce Park in Hendricks County, each of which will include three buildings.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Where to find regular gas for less than $5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only nine Indiana counties on Tuesday still had the average price of under $5 for a gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports show. Meanwhile, Indiana’s average rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive day, hitting $5.24 a gallon as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That price was 5 cents more than Monday, 48 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 cents more than a week ago, and $2.18 more than a year ago. Indiana’s average soared above $5 on Monday.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Muncie restaurant implements temporary charge for bread due to inflation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The rise in gas prices coupled with inflation has businesses across the country feeling pain in their pocketbook. Among those businesses are restaurants, whose structure (and income) were turned upside down during the pandemic and, as they say, when it rains it pours. Now inflation has presented a new challenge for restaurants, and higher prices for their patrons.
MUNCIE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy