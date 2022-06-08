ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I spent $101 and less than an hour setting up the Trezor Model One. The crypto hard wallet is surprisingly easy to use and comes with the benefit of being one of the safest ways to secure crypto assets.

By Kari McMahon
The cat home screen on my Trezor wallet. Kari McMahon/Insider
  • Crypto hard wallets provide an increased layer of security for storing and transacting assets.
  • I spent $101 on the "original hardware wallet," the Trezor Model One, to self-custody my crypto.
  • This article is part of "Master Your Crypto", a new series from Insider helping investors improve their skills in and knowledge of cryptocurrency.

