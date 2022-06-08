ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie interviewed Johnny Depp's legal team moments after she disclosed her husband had served as a consultant for them

By Rebecca Cohen,Connor Perrett
 3 days ago

Savannah Guthrie interviewed Johnny Depp's legal team during the June 8 broadcast of NBC's "Today" show.

Screenshot via NBC News

  • Savannah Guthrie interviewed Johnny Depp's legal team on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday.
  • Moments before interviewing Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, she said her husband consulted for the legal team.
  • She said her husband had not consulted in connection with the interview.

Savannah Guthrie interviewed the actor Johnny Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, on the "Today" show Wednesday, moments after she revealed that her husband served as a consultant for Depp's legal team.

"And a quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview," Guthrie told viewers of Wednesday morning's broadcast of the NBC News morning show.

She then carried out an approximately five-minute interview with the pair about the verdict in Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

NBC News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the interview.

Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman, a public relations consultant and former political adviser who once worked for former Vice President Al Gore during his 2000 presidential campaign. Feldman did not immediately return Insider's request for comment sent to FGS Global, the public relations firm he joined this year.

Guthrie last week on "Today" also conducted an on-air interview with Elaine Bredehoft , one of the lawyers who represented Heard in the defamation case. She also anchored NBC News' special coverage of the trial when the jury reached a verdict on June 1.

The jury in the case last week determined that Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, defamed the actor in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post , where she claimed to have been the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never named Depp in the op-ed.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages, though the punitive damages were lowered to $350,000 in accordance with the law in Virginia, where the trial took place.

The jury also found Depp guilty of defaming Heard for a statement made by his lawyer, who claimed that Heard's claim of sexual abuse was a "hoax." She was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages.

The trial captured the attention of the world and was heavily featured in both traditional outlets like "Today" and on social media. As Insider previously reported, pro-Depp messaging proliferated across social-media platforms , especially on TikTok and Twitter, where the so-called "Justice for Johnny" movement racked up millions of views.

The trial also resulted in misinformation spread on social media, including unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories related to Heard and her legal team .

Comments / 101

Philly Pete
3d ago

If you want to be a worthwhile reporter, interview some of the Biden administration with some serious hard hitting questions.

Reply(15)
122
Howard Hughes
3d ago

Is this a story that has any significance ?She is a highly emotional & uncomposed ACTIVIST trying to disguise herself as a journalist

Reply(3)
41
Frank Gibson
3d ago

A lot more important things going on in this country than a Johnny depp interview’

Reply(28)
99
