Kat Von D revealed she covered one leg in black ink to replace 'garbage, drunken tattoos' she got years ago

By Amanda Krause
 3 days ago

Kat Von D at Los Angeles Fashion Week on March 20, 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

  • Kat Von D revealed on Tuesday that she covered many of her leg tattoos with blackout ink.
  • She said it's "refreshing" to see "garbage, drunken tattoos" she got years ago be concealed.
  • The tattoo artist also asked in her caption that people not leave hate comments on her post.

Kat Von D has covered another set of her famous tattoos.

The controversial artist shared a photo of her latest ink via Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she covered the area from her upper thigh to her backside in black ink, leaving only a portrait untouched. She also preemptively asked viewers to hold any judgment they might want to share.

"Before anyone starts criticizing, I encourage you to remember that it's ok not to like or even understand things," Von D wrote. "Trust me, I've seen plenty of tattoos I personally would never get. And those differences make this world so much more interesting! So no need to comment any negativity."

"Just know that I absolutely LOVE it, and it's extremely refreshing for me to see all the garbage, drunken tattoos I had scribbled all over my leg that I got before I became sober , be covered by sleekness and simplicity," she added of the blackout design.

Earlier in the caption, Von D said she felt "so happy" with how the ink "is coming together."

"Today we knocked out my entire upper thigh all the way to my butt [which I would share with you guys the entire tattoo, but you know I always like to keep it PG," she wrote.

Philadelphia-based artist Hoode worked on Von D's tattoo at Black Vulture Gallery , and he shared his own clip from the appointment on Instagram.

Kat Von D's latest blackout tattoo.

Hoode Philly/Instagram

Von D started covering her tattoos in 2020. She shared a video of her blackout arm tattoo in December of that year.

"Feels so good to finally cover up so many of the tattoos I got back when I used to drink," she wrote at the time. "Those tattoos meant nothing to me but landmarks in dark times, and I'm so lucky to have the best blackout artist @hoode215 cover them up for me! Now my arm looks so nice and clean, and the portrait of my Father stands out even more."

