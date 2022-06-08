Kat Von D revealed she covered one leg in black ink to replace 'garbage, drunken tattoos' she got years ago

Kat Von D at Los Angeles Fashion Week on March 20, 2022. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Kat Von D revealed on Tuesday that she covered many of her leg tattoos with blackout ink.

She said it's "refreshing" to see "garbage, drunken tattoos" she got years ago be concealed.

The tattoo artist also asked in her caption that people not leave hate comments on her post.

Kat Von D has covered another set of her famous tattoos.

The controversial artist shared a photo of her latest ink via Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she covered the area from her upper thigh to her backside in black ink, leaving only a portrait untouched. She also preemptively asked viewers to hold any judgment they might want to share.

"Before anyone starts criticizing, I encourage you to remember that it's ok not to like or even understand things," Von D wrote. "Trust me, I've seen plenty of tattoos I personally would never get. And those differences make this world so much more interesting! So no need to comment any negativity."

"Just know that I absolutely LOVE it, and it's extremely refreshing for me to see all the garbage, drunken tattoos I had scribbled all over my leg that I got before I became sober , be covered by sleekness and simplicity," she added of the blackout design.

Earlier in the caption, Von D said she felt "so happy" with how the ink "is coming together."

"Today we knocked out my entire upper thigh all the way to my butt [which I would share with you guys the entire tattoo, but you know I always like to keep it PG," she wrote.

Philadelphia-based artist Hoode worked on Von D's tattoo at Black Vulture Gallery , and he shared his own clip from the appointment on Instagram.

Kat Von D's latest blackout tattoo. Hoode Philly/Instagram

Von D started covering her tattoos in 2020. She shared a video of her blackout arm tattoo in December of that year.

"Feels so good to finally cover up so many of the tattoos I got back when I used to drink," she wrote at the time. "Those tattoos meant nothing to me but landmarks in dark times, and I'm so lucky to have the best blackout artist @hoode215 cover them up for me! Now my arm looks so nice and clean, and the portrait of my Father stands out even more."