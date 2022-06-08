ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been remanded to house arrest until their sentencing

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
 3 days ago

Julie Chrisley (left) and Todd Chrisley on season 8 of "Chrisley Knows Best."

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  • The Chrisleys have been ordered to remain in home confinement.
  • The reality TV couple was convicted Tuesday of bank and tax fraud.
  • Their sentencing is scheduled for October 6.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been remanded to home confinement following their Tuesday conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

An federal jury in Atlanta found the reality TV couple guilty on charges that they ran a years-long scheme using fake financial statements to apply for loans from community banks, using the $30 million in borrowed funds to live extravagantly.

Then, a year after Todd Chrisley claimed bankruptcy and walked away from $20 million in unpaid loans, he and his wife became stars of "Chrisley Knows Best." The couple, and their accountant Peter Tarantino, went on to hide their wealth from the IRS, which was owed over $500,000 in Todd Chrisley's 2009 taxes, the jury found.

Under the terms of release, Todd and Julie Chrisley must stay at home at all times unless they are at work, school, religious service, or seeking medical care, according to Judge Eleanor Ross' order.

They must also alert their probation officers anytime they spend over $1,000, according to the order.

"We are all disappointed in the verdict and we expect to file an appeal," Julie Chrisley's attorney Chistopher Anulewicz told Insider.

The Chrisleys' main defense was that the man who turned them into the FBI was a fraudster.The couple and Tarantino were convicted Tuesday after three days of deliberations and a trial that spanned three weeks. Their sentencing is scheduled for October 6, on which day each of the Chrisleys face a maximum prison term of 30 years.

Mark Braddock, who was part owner of Todd Chrisley's real-estate-foreclosure business, Chrisley Asset Management, admitted to the FBI and in court that he had created fake documents to send to banks to get loans on behalf of himself and the Chrisleys.

Todd Chrisley's attorney Bruce Morris tried to convince jurors that emails from his client's account — in which fraud is apparent — could have been sent by Braddock, who was given immunity by the government.

The emails themselves were produced to the government by Braddock, and Morris argued they also could have been faked. Prosecutors, though, showed the jurors that fraud continued even after Braddock and the Chrisleys were "dead to each other."

Lawyers for the Chrisleys did not return Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 306

Darryl Noble
3d ago

I'm sorry but they shouldn't be under home arrest they should be in jail but don't let Julie fool you with that innocent face. they should be treated like a regular person does

Reply(32)
138
Jinx
3d ago

This too good!! I knew they were hiding something. Something was always not quite right. You never actually saw him RUNNING an actual business in this show for years. Obviously the evidence was overwhelming. 3 week trial! I believe the ex lover 100%!!! Frauds!

Reply(10)
54
melvin wilson
3d ago

it took someone to snitch...made cause he got fired..that's some BS...he should get the same amount of time..that they get...cause none of this would have been possible..if it wasn't for him

Reply(2)
47
