ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nigeria's ruling party picks candidate for 2023 election

By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG0Hs_0g4JJEuO00
A primary campaign poster for Bola Tinubu, dubbed 'the Godfather of Lagos' for his political clout /AFP

Nigeriaâs ruling All Progressives Congress or APC party on Wednesday picked former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2023 election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after two terms.

Tinubu, known as "the Godfather of Lagos" for his political clout, won 1,271 votes of the ballots cast by 2,300 party delegates at the primaries held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Abuja.

An APC stalwart, Tinubu emerged victorious following weeks of wrangling among party factions over their candidate to govern Africaâs most populous nation.

"I hereby declare Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate of our party in the forthcoming 2023 election," Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, the returning officer for the election, said after the count.

A Muslim from Nigeria's Yoruba-speaking southwest, Tinubu will face off in the February 25 ballot against Atiku Abubakar, a fellow veteran of Nigeriaâs politics and the candidate for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party or PDP.

Tinubu, 70, had said becoming president was his life-long ambition.

But he sparked outrage days before the primaries by insisting it was his "turn" to run the country.

Seven candidates withdrew at the last minute to give their support to Tinubu in the primaries.

The APC ballot took place just two days after gunmen raided a church in Ondo State, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more, in a rare attack in the countryâs usually more peaceful southwest.

Security will be a top issue in the 2023 election.

The military are grappling with a a 12-year-old jihadist conflict in the northeast and heavily-armed criminal gangs who carry out raids and mass kidnappings in the northwest.

Nigeria's economy, Africa's largest, is also recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the Ukraine war.

The World Bank projects the number of poor Nigerians will hit 95.1 million this year -- nearly half of the country's population.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Another member of Sri Lanka's ruling clan quits

Another member of Sri Lanka's ruling family quit public office on Thursday, denying responsibility for an economic crisis that has caused severe hardship in the island nation.  He has insisted that he had committed no wrongdoing in office. 
ASIA
AFP

Israel's govt marks one year but future uncertain

Even Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads an ideologically divided coalition perpetually facing collapse, has voiced doubts about the viability of his eight-party government.  Any concession to the notion that the settlers are living outside Israel is anathema to other coalition partners, notably Yamina and the hawkish New Hope party led by Justice Minister Gideon Saar. 
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UK judge allows government to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda

A British judge on Friday rejected an emergency bid to block deportation flights of asylum-seekers to Rwanda set to start next week under an agreement with the east African country, ruling politicians must manage immigration policy. But rights groups bidding to block the policy said they were "disappointed", while one faith leader said it left her feeling "deeply ashamed to be British" "It feels inhumane," the Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin told Times Radio of the planned deportations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'No chance' Myanmar polls will be free and fair: US official

A top US government official said Saturday there was "no chance" the Myanmar junta's planned elections next year would be free and fair. "I think there's no chance it could be free and fair, and it can be an attempt to just manipulate the region, the international community," Chollet told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Bola Tinubu
Person
Atiku Abubakar
AFP

Prince Charles slams UK's Rwanda plan: report

Britain's Prince Charles has called the government's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda "appalling", a report said Saturday as opponents readied a last-gasp legal bid to stop the first flight. "He said he thinks the government's whole approach is appalling.
POLITICS
AFP

Bolivia's Jeanine Anez: From president to prisoner

Conservative senator Jeanine Anez was unknown to many Bolivians before she stepped out onto the balcony of the government palace in November 2019, Bible in hand. "God has allowed the Bible to come back into the (presidential) palace.
POLITICS
AFP

Putin hosts Turkmenistan's new president amid Western isolation

The new president of authoritarian Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, on Friday called for stronger ties with "strategic" partner Moscow during a Kremlin meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He also said he was "convinced that this meeting will give significant impulse to the strategic partnership" between Moscow and Ashgabat.
POLITICS
AFP

Two killed in India protests over remarks against Prophet

Indian police shot dead two protesters and arrested more than 130 others during street rallies sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, authorities told AFP Saturday. Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer in the state, told AFP that up to "136 protesting miscreants" had been arrested from six districts around Uttar Pradesh. 
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ruling Party#All Progressives Congress#Apc#Muslim#Peoples Democratic Party
AFP

Japan elected to UN Security council for two years

Japan was among five countries elected Thursday to hold a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2023 and 2024. The Council is made up of 15 members, five of whom are permanent: the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.
WORLD
AFP

Somalia president urges global community to help avert famine

Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud used his inauguration speech on Thursday to appeal for international help to stave off a famine that threatens his drought-stricken country. Somalia's international partners have welcomed the election of Mohamud, with many hoping it will draw a line under a long-running political crisis that has distracted the government from tackling the Al-Shabaab insurgency and the devastating drought.
AFRICA
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy