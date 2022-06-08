ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

City of Killeen assists with Uvalde memorial tributes

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ua8G2_0g4JJ4AN00

KILLEEN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The City of Killeen is helping to transport several hand-made mementos from local residents to the City of Uvalde following the mass shooting which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Nancy Rodriguez is the Killeen resident who organized the event. She and her daughter-in-law, Vickie Valladares, wanted to show their support and sympathy for the families and community members of the victims. They contacted the City of Killeen for assistance.

“This hit close to home and anytime there’s a tragedy like this, the community wants to inject some love into the situation,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director for Communications for the City of Killeen. “The City of Killeen will step up and help however we can.”

It took Valladares nearly a week to create a large, 60 x 40 mural painting of each of the victims. She wanted to include details about each child in her depiction to personalize the artwork. She also included the husband of one of the teachers – who died from a heart attack after dropping off flowers at his wife’s memorial.

Rodriguez has been coordinating and collecting items from the Killeen community over the last week. The items include a wooden art piece with each victim’s name engraved and throw pillows with photos of each victim, as well as an audio recording of each victim within the pillow (approved by the families).

Rodriguez says the Killeen community has also donated funding toward travel, gas and other expenses.

The caravan of tribute items left from the New Life Apostolic Church, located at 4712 East Rancier Avenue, on Wednesday morning. Before the departure, there was a prayer and travel blessing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: June 11th & 12th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Some of the best food trucks in Central Texas will be at the 5th Annual Food Truck Festival Saturday at the Copperas Cove City Park. Parking starts at 4 p.m. to shop the pop up vendor market, activities for kids, beer and wine tents, and enjoy the live entertainment by Taylor Branch and The Lonestar Ramblers!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Sports
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Killeen, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
KCEN

Planned North Killeen grocery store development falls through

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has been working to bring a grocery store option to the intersection of North 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue since before October of last year, but those plans fell through. The Killeen Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) and Killeen Chamber of Commerce...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco considers apartment inspection program

In Waco it is on renters to report code violations their landlords are leaving unaddressed, but that could change under a multifamily registration and inspection program the Waco City Council is considering. The city’s code enforcement program is based on responding to complaints, but city staff presented a plan during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Rodriguez
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD school police chief Pete Arredondo defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
UVALDE, TX
KAGS

Local Bryan business starting new chapter

BRYAN, Texas — Businesses across the country are facing problems with people looking for work. Local business owners, Maggie Ruiz, and Lindsey Terry said they’ve taken on the challenge of opening a new business. Maggie Ruiz and Lindsey Terry are co-owners of Whimsy and Wild Emporium. “We realized...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of June 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Christi’s Burgers at 3101 Beale Street in Bellmead got a 90 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety specialist, the workers needed to wear hair restraints and label the containers with sanitizer solution inside of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apostolic Church#Fox
Bryan College Station Eagle

Costco to open Aug. 4 in College Station

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its College Station location along Texas 6 in Midtown and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be part of it,” said Kiley Fitzpatrick, general manager of the College Station Costco. “It’s just a really nice little town and I know we have a lot of managers that are excited to move here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, 1 in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, a man also in the room was taken into custody. Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found a man and woman inside a hotel room.
KILLEEN, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Black Jack, community pay tribute to the fallen

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder, over 500 members of the Fort Hood surrounding communities, gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen during a Memorial Day ceremony to listen to Col. Ian Palmer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, honor America’s fallen on May 30. “It is my distinct honor...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy