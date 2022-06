Cleaning sneakers regularly extends their life and removes stinky odors. But throwing them loose in the washer and dryer can damage your laundry machines AND be louder than a rock concert. We prefer a calmer atmosphere in the laundry room, thank you very much. That’s why we’re obsessed with this sneaker laundry bag that affixes to most washer and dryer doors. It’s one of our favorite laundry products to make doing the wash easier. All the clean and dry shoes with none of the damage and noise? Yes, please!

APPAREL ・ 22 DAYS AGO