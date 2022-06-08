ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How much you need to work to afford rent in major Texas cities

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJXDt_0g4JIaAT00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no question that affording housing – whether owning or renting – is expensive. While most Americans say they’re spending about 25% of their income on housing expenses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that’s not exactly the case in some of Texas’s biggest cities.

In a recent analysis , SmartAsset reviewed the nation’s 25 largest cities to determine the number of hours a renter would need to work to cover housing costs based on three metrics: average annual take-home pay, average hours worked per year, and median monthly rent.

For example, in Detroit, the estimated hourly wage is $20.80 after taxes while the median rent is $850. This means a renter needs to work just over 40 hours to cover their rent each month. Detroit is the only city SmartAsset reviewed where a renter needs to work just one full-time week to cover rent.

California vs. Texas: Here’s how much house you get for $2M

The analysis also referred to a common financial rule of thumb – you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your pre-tax income on housing. In Detroit, SmartAsset’s analysis found renters are following that financial guideline and spending about 25% of their pre-tax income on housing.

In some of Texas’s biggest cities, that isn’t always possible.

Renters in Austin have to work more hours just to cover rent than those living in any other Texas city analyzed, SmartAsset found. With an estimated hourly wage of $23.44 and a median monthly rent of $1,346, those living in Austin need to work slightly more than 57 hours to cover rent.

Austin is the only Texas city to land within the top 10 on SmartAsset’s list . Dallas and Houston were the next highest on the list, coming in at 12th and 13th, respectively. They weren’t very different either.

In Dallas, with an estimated hourly wage of $20.61 and a median rent of $1,111, the average resident would need to work 53.9 hours to cover rent. In Houston, 53.8 hours of work are needed to afford a median rent of $1,086 with an estimated hourly wage of $20.20.

Close behind were Fort Worth and San Antonio. Just over 52 hours of work with an estimated hourly wage of $21.35 covers Fort Worth’s median rent of $1,115. In San Antonio, you’d need 51.8 hours of work with an estimated wage of $19.78 an hour to afford the average rent of $1,025.

Which Texas suburbs are Zillow’s most popular markets?

Rounding out Texas’ cities on the list was El Paso. With the lowest estimated hourly wage on the list at $18.02, you’d need to work 47.6 hours to afford El Paso’s median rent of $857 (the second-lowest rate on the list after Detroit’s $850).

Renters in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio aren’t exactly following the financial rule of spending no more than 30% of their income on housing, but they do come close. Based on SmartAsset’s data, here is roughly how much of an average renter’s income is going to housing:

  • Austin: 36%
  • Dallas: 34%
  • Houston: 33%
  • Fort Worth: 33%
  • San Antonio: 32%

El Paso is the only Texas city where the average renters are spending less than 30% of their income on housing at 29.7%.

Topping out SmartAsset’s overall analysis was San Jose, California, where renters have to work almost two weeks of full-time work to cover a median rent of $2,232.

These rankings may not come as a shock to some Texas renters. Rent in two Austin neighborhoods alone has risen by more than 100% over the past year, a recent report found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texas City, TX
City
Austin, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Panhandle native flies Southwest Airlines retirement flight back to Amarillo with brothers, sister as crew

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousand of passengers race through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to destinations across the globe. On June 2, Texas panhandle native and Southwest Airlines Captain Larry Vaughan was one of those passengers, but his trip had been planned for a while. After 31 years, he would be flying his […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

GALLERY: Team Texas advances in Special Olympics 2022, meets Peyton Manning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Special Olympics’ Team Texas, from Abilene, is doing well in its Championship for Unified Flag Football! After leaving Abilene with a proper ‘hero send-off’ and traveling to Houston, Team Texas jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Upon their arrival, two-time Super Bowl […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Renting#Americans#Smartasset
KLST/KSAN

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

How to protect yourself from the rising summer temperatures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heat safety in Texas is no joke, as many experience a variety of heat related injuries or illnesses during the summer season. “When you’re thinking of summer heat, think of it in two different ways,” Ryan Dirker said, the McLennan County EMA Assistant Coordinator. “A: hide from the sun. B: […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Right now is the perfect time to be a sports fan – you have the NBA Finals, all kinds of baseball, and you even have a little USFL to enjoy! Since it is summertime, you even have time to explore the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. “This is where all […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KLST/KSAN

Congressional candidates address education and safety issues

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The candidates for former representative Filemon Vela Jr’s vacant seat in U.S. House Texas District 34 are gearing up for the special election on June 14. The candidates on the ballot are focusing on several issues, but all agree that education and safety are a top priority. “Bring our […]
EDUCATION
KLST/KSAN

Settlement reached in government’s lawsuit over private border wall in South Texas

The federal government has reached an agreement in a lawsuit with the builder of a controversial private border wall in South Texas, which will allow the wall to remain on the banks of the Rio Grande but requires quarterly inspections by the company. The settlement also calls for the destruction of sensitive information and reports produced by the federal government during the case, which has angered local environmentalists who want the public to know how vulnerable the structure is to flooding.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy