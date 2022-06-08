ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane County, TX

Deadly Crane County crash

By Tatiana Battle
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Texas DPS says that a car ran into the back of a parked vehicle.

According to DPS, the crash happened yesterday around 4:12 pm on SH 329, 4 miles west of Crane. Deputies say that a 2016, Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH 329 when it ran into the back of a 2020, Toyota Prius that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, 68-year-old, Ebrahim Erfanian was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies reported that the other driver was not injured.

