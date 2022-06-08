ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man sold meth to undercover officers several times, sentenced to 10 years

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison after being caught with 30 grams of meth.

Robert James Blanco, 29, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Harlingen police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

In Dec. 2020, law enforcement found Blanco posting on a social media chatroom that he was selling meth, ecstasy, heroin and other drugs in Corpus Christi.

Undercover officers then purchased meth from Blanco several times, the release stated.

On March 1, 2021, Blanco crashed a vehicle while attempting to flee from officers.

On Feb. 16, 2021, he was arrested while in possession of a loaded firearm, 30.65 grams of meth and $1,330.

Man issued bond of $1.8 million on sexual assault charges

At the court hearing, additional evidence was brought forward that detailed “Blanco’s responsibility for 5,486 kilograms of narcotics” and multiple arrests.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KIII 3News

Doctors urge caution as Melatonin poisoning on the rise in kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melatonin has become a popular sleep aid, especially with anxiety built up from the pandemic. However, the medication has also been linked to rising poisoning cases within children. The sleep aid comes in the form of gummies, making it more attractive for children to consume....
