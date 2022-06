I don't know about you, but I feel like this has been the wettest drought in years. Yes, Eastern Washington is a desert climate with low annual rainfall totals, but we've just come through winter and most of the spring with above normal levels of water from the snowpack. So, if hearing about drought makes you thirsty, check out the wet warnings issued by the National Weather Service for the weekend.

