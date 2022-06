If you have an adventurous kiddo who is not as enthusiastic as they once were for typical water play like splash pads and creek stomping, you can give them a unique experience at The Jungle Wave in Scottsboro. My water-loving 10-year-old has been getting bored more quickly at our beloved play areas (cue some small drops of water on this mom’s face). He’s become interested in activities that challenge him physically and have an element of thrill. The Jungle Wave checked both boxes.

