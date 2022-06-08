ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kidzville closing for emergency repairs

By Carolyn Fleegle
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville Parks Department...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Water Boil Advisory Issued in the City of Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Water Boil Advisory has been issued on June 11th, 2022. A water main break has occurred in the city of Zanesville, prompting the Zanesville Water Division to issue a precautionary boil alert for the community. The areas affected by this advisory include:. Maple Avenue, from...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Demolition underway on Norton, West High streets

MOUNT VERNON — Demolition began today on the buildings that formerly housed Terrifi-Kleen and Bee Line Service at 7 and 9 N. Norton St. Demolition of the adjacent parcel at 503 W. High St., the site of the former Sport N Shoes and Team Sports, will soon follow. The...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Clean-up Day

SOUTH ZANESVILLE , Ohio – The Village of South Zanesville is hosting a community clean-up this weekend in an effort to beautify the entrance to the village limits. Civil Servant members will be volunteering their time to pick up trash Saturday Morning in the community of South Zanesville near the entrance to the Village on State Route 719 and US Route 22. Volunteers will come from the Fire Department, the Police Department, Members of the Council, and the Muskingum County Probation Department. Local officials say the day is a group effort to help the Village look more presentable and allow citizens to take pride in South Zanesville.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency receives additional Hazardous Material Response Training

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency recently hosted a Hazardous Materials Tactical Response Training for dispatcher’s in Guernsey County. The program emphasized the precautions and procedures to follow in case of a hazardous materials spill. The Guernsey County EMA was represented by Amy McCance,...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio programs offer utility assistance to combat rising costs

OHIO — As the price of most things is rising, there are many people who need help to pay their utility bills. Kathy Rush-Parsson, Director of Human Services for Broadview Heights, helps people find the right programs that can assist them in paying their bills. “It’s helpful for somebody...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: Zanes Trace Commemoration

Sean Fennell sits down with Rick Buck to discuss Zanes Trace Commemoration, a festival meant to preserve, honor and educate about the history of Zanesville, Ohio. Learn more on their website: https://zanestracecommemoration.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Former Zanesville Fire Chief Passes Away

The Dresden Fire Department made a sad announcement Friday afternoon. Assistant Chief Dave Lacy has passed away after a battle with cancer. Lacy joined the department in 1968 and dedicated his life to the fire service and serving others. Lacy also served as the Zanesville Fire Department Chief retiring in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Women’s Rights Rally Held at Muskingum County Courthouse

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – In the wake of the national conversation regarding the potential overturning of The Supreme Court decision, Roe vs. Wade, local Zanesville activists in the Women’s Rights Awareness Group held a rally today outside the Muskingum County Courthouse. The delicate debate surrounding the potential overturning...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Recycling announces two new bin locations

A new recycling location is officially being announced to replace the bins removed from the Memorial Park and Park and Ride sites. The new location will be in back of Opportunity Knox at 17604 Coshocton Ave. in Mount Vernon. As a reminder, all City of Mount Vernon residents are entitled to free curbside recycling through their trash hauler, but this site will provide an additional option for all county residents to use.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
WTRF

Market Street Bridge in Wheeling closed after homeless camp fire

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Market Street Bridge, located in Center Wheeling is closed until further notice after an overnight fire underneath the span caused damage to the structure, according to the Wheeling Fire Department. The Wheeling Fire Department was called to the bridge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a...
WHEELING, WV
crawfordcountynow.com

Dishon challenges Mayor’s appointment to TIRC.

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus resident Vicki Dishon spoke before Council on Tuesday evening, addressing two issues before council for their approval. Her first issue was with Mayor Jeff Reser’s appointment of former council member Doug Foght to the Tax Incentive Review Council. When he served on council, Foght was the Chairman...
BUCYRUS, OH

