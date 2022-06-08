Kidzville closing for emergency repairs

SOUTH ZANESVILLE , Ohio – The Village of South Zanesville is hosting a community clean-up this weekend in an effort to beautify the entrance to the village limits. Civil Servant members will be volunteering their time to pick up trash Saturday Morning in the community of South Zanesville near the entrance to the Village on State Route 719 and US Route 22. Volunteers will come from the Fire Department, the Police Department, Members of the Council, and the Muskingum County Probation Department. Local officials say the day is a group effort to help the Village look more presentable and allow citizens to take pride in South Zanesville.

