3rd Congressional District race too close to call

Dr. Jay Smith of Brookhaven was recently elected to serve a six-year term on the Mississippi Pubic Employees’ Retirement (PERS) Board of Trustees. The board represents the more than 60,000 Mississippi public K-12 and community college employees across the state. Joining Smith at his swearing in were, from left, Ray Higgins, executive director of PERS; Dr. Phil Burchfield, executive director of Mississippi Association of School Superintendents; Richard Bennett, chairman of the House of Representatives K-12 Education Committee; Carla Reid Thornhill, Chief of Staff for the Secretary of State; Dr. Smith’s wife Michelle Smith; and Dr. Smith.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO