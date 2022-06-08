ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3rd Congressional District race too close to call

By Brett Campbell
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is in a tight race to keep his seat in Congress. Challenger Michael Cassidy had a strong showing in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Wednesday morning, with 85 percent of precincts reporting, Cassidy held...

