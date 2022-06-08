Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 72-60 win over Dream

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 20: Breanna Stewart #30 and Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm react after a basket against the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena on May 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 72-60 on Tuesday night.

Seattle led by as many as 17 points, but Atlanta went on a 13-0 run to get within 64-60 with 3:52 remaining. Stewart, who picked up her fifth foul with 6:01 left, ended Seattle’s drought with a 3-pointer from the corner at 3:38. Neither team scored for the next two minutes until Gabby Williams was left open under the basket, and Ezi Magbegor added a 3-pointer as the Storm closed on an 8-0 run.

Magbegor had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Seattle (6-5). Stewart missed her first six shots before finishing 5 of 15 from the field and 6 of 6 at the stripe.

Loyd scored 13 of Seattle’s opening 17 points and she also beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 60-47 lead.

Cheyenne Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta (7-5). Rookie Kristy Wallace added 12 points before fouling out late and Rhyne Howard scored 11 on 5-of-17 shooting. Erica Wheeler appeared to injure her ankle in the first quarter and did not return after playing three minutes.

After a nine-year career with the Storm, Tanisha Wright returned to Seattle as a first-year coach for Atlanta.

