ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Don't worry, all strawberries sold at H-E-B are safe amid related fruit recall

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another related strawberry recall has been issued by the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Can’t Find Sriracha When Grocery Shopping? Blame the Weather.

In the last two years, it has at times felt like shortages of various household items have been governed by a giant spinning wheel. With one spin, it’s toilet paper that becomes scarce; with another, it’s baby formula. Now, evidently, it’s Sriracha’s turn. This is, admittedly, a less catastrophic disruption; hot sauce is great, but it’s not essential for hygiene or feeding small children.
FOOD & DRINKS
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy