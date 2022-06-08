ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOzv1_0g4JHBKd00
Two Bucks County School Districts did well in a 2022 statewide assessment of standardized test results.Image via Anastasia Shuraeva at Pexels.

Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.

The yardstick to measure statewide performance comprised two annual evaluations: The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and the Keystone Exams.

The former gauges institutional success in instruction on English, Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science/Technology on elementary school levels. The latter, the Keystone Exams, does the same, with the addition of high-school test takers.

The 2022 analysis for Bucks County yielded New Hope-Solebury School District as the highest ranked local result. It landed at No. 18, a one-slot drop from the 2020 result of No. 17.

Central Bucks, Doylestown, came in at No. 36. This, too, represented a slide from the assessment two years ago, when it ranked No. 24.

2022’s top-ten school districts in the state were as follows:

1. Upper Saint Claire

2. Tredyffrin-Easttown

3. Fox Chapel Area

4. Unionville-Chadds Ford

5. Lower Merion

6. Radnor Township

7. Derry Township

8. Mount Lebanon

9. Hampton Township

10. Peters Township

More on this story is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hampton Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Radnor Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Philadelphia#Pbt#The Keystone Exams#Science Technology#Tredyffrin Easttown#Fox Chapel Area 4#Unionville Chadds Ford
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks music school to close after 34 years; blames effects of pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A non-profit music school that has operated for 34 years will close – a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials say. The Conservatory, which offered education services in music, performance and therapy for communities in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties since 1988, will close June 30.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

County Line Road to Close Saturday in New Britain, Hatfield Townships

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — County Line Road is scheduled to close between Line Lexington Road and Trewigtown Road in New Britain Township, Bucks County, and Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Saturday, June 11, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
BUCKSCO.Today

William Penn Foundation Funds Bucks County Effort to Promote, Protect Pleasant Pathways

William Penn Foundation grants will keep the suburban network of trails growing and well maintained.Image via The Circuit Trails at Facebook. The William Penn Foundation has awarded $5.9 million in grants to help extend the Greater Philadelphia Circuit Trails network. More than $1 million of the investment is earmarked for projects in the four collar counties, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County residents plan “Stop Wawa” protest

On Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (ZHB) at the Township Building at 55 Township Road in Richboro, to consider the zoning of the Wright Property in Holland where the future Wawa is to be built. This is happening after...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy