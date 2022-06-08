Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List

Two Bucks County School Districts did well in a 2022 statewide assessment of standardized test results. Image via Anastasia Shuraeva at Pexels.

Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.

The yardstick to measure statewide performance comprised two annual evaluations: The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and the Keystone Exams.

The former gauges institutional success in instruction on English, Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science/Technology on elementary school levels. The latter, the Keystone Exams, does the same, with the addition of high-school test takers.

The 2022 analysis for Bucks County yielded New Hope-Solebury School District as the highest ranked local result. It landed at No. 18, a one-slot drop from the 2020 result of No. 17.

Central Bucks, Doylestown, came in at No. 36. This, too, represented a slide from the assessment two years ago, when it ranked No. 24.

2022’s top-ten school districts in the state were as follows:

1. Upper Saint Claire

2. Tredyffrin-Easttown

3. Fox Chapel Area

4. Unionville-Chadds Ford

5. Lower Merion

6. Radnor Township

7. Derry Township

8. Mount Lebanon

9. Hampton Township

10. Peters Township