Standardized Test Results Propel Bucks County School Districts to Statewide Best-of List
Two Bucks County school districts made the 2022 list of best educational environments across Pa. The analysis — done by the Pittsburgh Business Times — assessed standardized test scores. Ryan Mulligan reported the findings for the Philadelphia Business Journal, PBT‘s sister publication.
The yardstick to measure statewide performance comprised two annual evaluations: The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and the Keystone Exams.
The former gauges institutional success in instruction on English, Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science/Technology on elementary school levels. The latter, the Keystone Exams, does the same, with the addition of high-school test takers.
The 2022 analysis for Bucks County yielded New Hope-Solebury School District as the highest ranked local result. It landed at No. 18, a one-slot drop from the 2020 result of No. 17.
Central Bucks, Doylestown, came in at No. 36. This, too, represented a slide from the assessment two years ago, when it ranked No. 24.
2022’s top-ten school districts in the state were as follows:
1. Upper Saint Claire
2. Tredyffrin-Easttown
3. Fox Chapel Area
4. Unionville-Chadds Ford
5. Lower Merion
6. Radnor Township
7. Derry Township
8. Mount Lebanon
9. Hampton Township
10. Peters Township
More on this story is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Comments / 0