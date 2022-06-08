Care homes company Orpea confirms police on site at company headquarteres

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Police officers are on site at the corporate headquarters of French care homes company Orpea (ORP.PA), said a company spokesperson on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in Le Parisien paper.

The spokesperson declined further comment on the matter.

The shares of Korian and its rival Orpea have fallen sharply this year after a book by a French investigative journalist in January alleged there had been severe failings in care in an Orpea nursing home in a wealthy Paris suburb.

In March, the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against Orpea. Orpea responded at the time by saying that while the government report "does shed light on certain dysfunctions", it also "allows us to conclude that there is no organised 'system' that would lead to widespread abuse."

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

