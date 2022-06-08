ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf Invitational Series: How to watch the inaugural tournament in London on live stream

By Scooby Axson
 3 days ago

The much anticipated LIV Golf tournament will make it debut on Thursday, with some of the sport's biggest names taking place.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Kevin Na are among the 48 players , broken up into 12 teams, who will tee off.

The format consists of 54 holes with all golfers teeing off at the same time and there will be no cuts.

The broadcast will feature 60 on-course microphones and 50 cameras, with many of the players mic'd up.

Arlo White will be the lead play-by-play announcer with Jerry Foltz will handle analyst and color commentator duties.

The projected payout for the winner is expected to be $4 million, with the golfer coming in last taking home $120,000. The eight events of the LIV Golf will have a total purse of $225 million.

LIV SERIES: Controversial new tour begins Thursday. What you should know.

THE PARTICIPANTS: Top golfers that will compete in new LIV Golf Invitational Series

HOW IT UNFOLDED: LIV Golf Invitational Series press conference gets heated before inaugural event

Phil Mickelson accrued gambling losses upwards of $40 million between 2010 and 2014, according to golf writer Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports

Here is how to watch the LIV tournament

Where : Centurion Club, London

When: Tournament starts June 9, at 9 a.m. ET.

TV: The event will not be televised.

Streaming: The LIV Tournament can only be seen on LIVGolf.com, with Facebook and YouTube broadcasting live streaming coverage.

The tournament added that future events will air "live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LIV Golf Invitational Series: How to watch the inaugural tournament in London on live stream

gt 54
3d ago

It will be shown on YouTube so be sure to hit like and subscribe. if they get a million likes it might be possible to bring you future events like this such as highschool cheerleading

agssing
3d ago

Who cares. We’re giving this Saudi tour too much of the publicity they need for their sportswashing. I won’t watch and I hope most won’t. They don’t deserve our attention but they desperately need it to succeed. Boycott watching 👍

Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka pulls off masterful Twitter troll amidst all the LIV chaos

Despite some shaky play on the course over the last handful of months, the vibes are extremely high in the Brooks Koepka camp these days. That's to be expected in the immediate aftermath of your own wedding on a beach that freaking Ludacris performed at. So it's pretty safe to...
GOLF
Popculture

PGA Tour Suspends 17 Golfers Playing in LIV Golf League

The PGA Tour just made a big move amidst the launch of the LIV Golf league. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced it has suspended 17 players who previously competed in LIV Golf. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner announced any player who is participating in LIV Golf now or in the future can't play on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Punishment News

On Thursday morning, the PGA Tour dropped the hammer on those who'll be competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced that current and future LIV players have been suspended. "I wish to provide you with an update and share information regarding the current...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Players aren’t the only ones getting pampered at inaugural LIV Golf event

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — We’ve all heard the stories. Over the years, tales of caddie adventures have added much color to life on tour. Yes, alcohol has sometimes been involved. But many of the best narratives have involved the endlessly creative ways caddies have gone about cutting down in expenses. Seven or more in a room designed for a couple was once commonplace. The sight of half a dozen caddies squeezed into a small car was far from unusual. Anything to save a few quid for men on a budget.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The inaugural round of LIV Golf felt a lot like a tour event, and that could be a problem for the PGA Tour

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — In the end, it all felt so … routine? One of the most freighted days in the recent history of the sport began with trumpets blaring and was interrupted by a trans-Atlantic saber-rattling, but across the grounds at The Centurion Club, a rather normal golf tournament broke out on Thursday. Poulter preened, Sergio pouted, Dustin strutted, Phil grinned and a surprisingly robust crowd spooned it all up. For all the angst created by LIV Golf—more specifically, by the taint of its Saudi money—and all the lip service paid to its (modest) innovations, the inaugural tournament felt pretty much like a run-of-the-mill event on the European or PGA Tour.
GOLF
