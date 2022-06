The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to this residence regarding a domestic disorder. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman who advised a male subject was suffering from dementia and having frequent more violent episodes. At the scene police then spoke with a man who advised his dad hit him with a belt. Both the woman and the son told police they would like for the man to be taken to the hospital for evaluation for his medication. He was brought to Parkridge East voluntarily by police without incident. 22-007996.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO