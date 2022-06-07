West Linn makes state history in 5-inning championship game against Canby for Class 6A title
KEIZER — In 76 years of OSAA baseball, the big school state championship has never been so one-sided as it was on Tuesday. West Linn came to Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer for the Class 6A title game against Canby, leaving with a 14-0 win in five innings. “I’m...
TUALATIN — The Portland Trail Blazers held their fifth day of predraft workouts on Friday, with LSU forward Tari Eason as the headliner among six prospects who made their way to the team’s practice facility.
After falling backward into a 2-2 draw at the San Diego Wave, the Portland Thorns are seeking a win on the road at the Houston Dash on Sunday. It’s Portland’s second to last game before the international break, and the second matchup against Houston this season.
The atmospheric river that dumped buckets of rain on Lewis & Clark College’s Griswold Stadium could not dampen the spirits of Rose City track fans nor the national-class competitive runners at the Portland Track Festival on Friday night.
The Portland Rose Festival’s Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade will make its way through Portland’s east side this rainy Saturday morning. In a big change for the finale of the annual Rose Festival, the Grand Floral Parade will run half its usual length, just two miles from Memorial Coliseum to Lloyd Center, and will remain on the east side of the Willamette River.
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
UO Graduation Commencement is on June 13, and is expected to draw up to 30,000 people to the Autzen Stadium area between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The main event will be at Autzen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with other events on campus later in the day. Traffic in the area will be congested, especially during the morning commute time and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Coburg Road between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and campus. Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit and other EPD personnel will manage traffic flow similar to what is done for a home football game.
After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in Troutdale as part of their ‘Last Summer On Earth’ tour this Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. They will be joined by bands Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket. There are still tickets available at a variety of different price tiers for the upcoming show, starting at around $62 per ticket.
Tradition returned Wednesday afternoon to a small pocket of Northeast Portland, where, to the delight of hundreds of attendant children, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade wound its way down Sandy Boulevard in the city’s Hollywood District. The Unipiper, long a symbol of Portland’s quirkier side, served as the parade’s...
The Fred Meyer Junior Parade will wind through Portland’s Hollywood District closing streets to vehicle traffic 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. The long-standing parade (an official events since 1936) welcomes children come from all parts of the city to join in: dressing in costume, creating floats from wagons, decorating bikes, or just marching with friends and family. The weather is looking great for this event. It may be the only Rose Festival parade this year that ends up dry.
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 12 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 3 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 11 in the Good category measuring Ozone. Data courtesy of Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA.org) EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN...
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night by a driver in Southeast Portland’s dangerous high crash corridor, police said. Police found the person dead about 9 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. They did not release the person’s name or details of their investigation. It’s not clear if the person died in a hit-and-run crash.
Another true-crime case from Oregon will be featured on “Dateline” this Friday. The NBC series presents an episode titled “Murder in Kitchen One,” about Nancy Crampton Brophy, who a jury recently found guilty of killing her husband. • You can watch the “Dateline” episode, “Murder in...
Yonder, the Northeast Portland fried-chicken restaurant from chef Maya Lovelace, is about to make a big change. The restaurant, which opened in 2019, “weathered the storm” of the past two years, Lovelace wrote in an email last week, “but now it’s time for us to focus on something new.”
Private companies providing services to inmates in Oregon’s jails must abide by federal laws prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations, the state Supreme Court ruled in a case involving a deaf man who filed a federal discrimination lawsuit. The ruling last week by Oregon’s highest court notches a victory for...
For several years one of Eugene’s oldest open murder cases, the 1969 strangulation of 22-year-old Janet Lynn Shanahan, has been a priority of the Eugene Police Cold Case Squad investigators. In April 1969, Janet had been married to 23-year-old Christopher John Shanahan for about 10 months. Janet was attending...
Incident: Motorcycle Flees Scene of Traffic Stop / Death Investigation. Location: Mohawk Blvd & Olympic St, Springfield Oregon. More Information: SPD Public Information Coordinator, spdpio@springfield-or.gov. Completed By: Sergeant Kirkpatrick. ARRESTED: Frank Vincent Nelson 35 year old Male of Sweet Home. CHARGES: Charges Pending. NARRATIVE OF INCIDENT: On June 6th 2022...
At around 5:30 p.m. a Eugene woman in the 1400 block of High Street called to report a man tried to steal her vehicle keys from her. She reported she had a front door open to her daughter’s residence and spotted a man, later identified as James Eugene Jones, age 52, standing at the doorway. He wanted her vehicle keys and she refused. Jones is reported to have become agitated and then when the victim tried to shut the door, he prevented this and got his foot over the threshold. There was a struggle over the door. The victim was able to get it closed and locked and then called police. Shortly thereafter, Central Lane 911 received a report from a residence nearby, where a vehicle had been stolen at knifepoint (300 block of E. 15th Avenue).
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City Council in Vancouver has passed a measure that would make it illegal to picket outside the homes of city employees and elected officials. Opponents of the move called it an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. Protests targeting public officials at their homes have...
