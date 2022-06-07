Oregon gas prices up 25 cents to new record

EUGENE — Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner may help make the long-term changes to the NCAA he was hoping for. In the wake of the civil trial earlier this spring in which Brenner sued UO, former football coach Willie Taggart and former strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde and the NCAA for negligence due to his hospitalization and injuries related to exertional rhabdomyolysis following strenuous workouts in Jan. 2017, Oregon athletics is considering bringing a proposal to the Pac-12 and eventually the NCAA to raise the accreditation requirements for college strength and conditioning coaches and to implement an acclimatization period for winter football workouts.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO