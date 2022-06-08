ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged in the U.K. With Indecent Assault

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjsug_0g4JEajx00

Click here to read the full article.

Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the charges today.

They relate to an assault against a woman, now in her 50s, that took place in August 1996 in London.

“The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the news in a press release. “Detectives have been authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Harvey Weinstein, aged 70, (19.03.1952), with two counts of indecent assault against one woman in August 1996,” the release reads. “The CPS’ charging decision follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

The news is the latest in a long line of legal woes for Weinstein, whose empire came crashing down when he was publicly accused of sexual assault in 2017. Following a lengthy trial in New York the Oscar-winning producer was convicted in February 2020 and sentenced to 23-years imprisonment.

Earlier this month a five-justice appeals court in New York upheld Weinstein’s conviction for rape and sexual assault. In response to the judgment, a spokesperson for Weinstein said he would consider appealing to New York state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, “and beyond.”

Weinstein is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles pertaining to 11 additional sex crime charges alleged by five women spanning the period between 2004 and 2013. A hearing will take place on Friday, June 10 to determine a trial date, although the parties are anticipating it will be scheduled for September.

However, the first witness, Weinstein’s limo driver, gave evidence in February due to concerns for his health. Driver Alfred “Freddy” Baroth’s testimony was mostly focused on trip records and invoices pertaining to Weinstein that took place or were issued between 2010 and 2013.

Weinstein is currently incarcerated in LA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility. It is unclear whether he will travel to the U.K. to defend the charges in court.

Last month the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (similar to a District Attorney) authorized charges against Kevin Spacey regarding four counts of sexual assault that took place in the U.K. between 2005 and 2013. Spacey said he would “voluntarily appear” in the U.K. courts in an attempt to prove his innocence.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kris Wu Tried on Rape Charges

Click here to read the full article. Chinese-Canadian superstar Kris Wu is to be sentenced for rape after a secret trial in Beijing on Friday, Hong Kong media reports. He risks spending between three and ten years in jail. Wu was arrested and formally charged in August last year after allegations were made in late July by Du Meizhu, 18, a beauty industry influencer. The woman used social media to accuse the musician and actor of date-raping her while she was 17 and a time when she was drunk. Du later also accused him of doing the same to other young...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
SFGate

Bill Cosby's civil trial accuser says he molested her at 16

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Judy Huth recalled being distraught while describing an allegation that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her near a game room at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. While shedding tears, Huth testified in a civil trial against Cosby on Tuesday that he molested her when she...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Harvey Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#Cps#The Metropolitan Police#Fe
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Desperate To Avoid Life Imprisonment, Denies Getting Aaliyah Fake ID

In a last-ditch bid to escape receiving a life sentence from a federal court later this month, R. Kelly has denied "using" the late singer Aaliyah in a bribery scheme that led to their 1994 illegal marriage. His legal team denied the singer has gotten her a fake ID, or being the person behind that ruse, so Aaliyah can marry despite being just 15.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online

TiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may have been dragged into a human trafficking scheme.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Jurors shown chilling moment ex-soldier enters garden before killing neighbours

This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Friends of American Former Royal Say There’s No Way She Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

The body of American former royal Kasia Gallanio was found curled up with her lapdog, Honey, in the bed of her luxury condo on the Spanish coast on May 29. News reports in the following days suggested she was suspected of suffering a drug overdose, but close friends have told The Daily Beast they think this is an unlikely scenario for a fitness fanatic who never touched narcotics.
POLITICS
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy