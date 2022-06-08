ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

EGF to release South side bridge RFP

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout discussion the East Grand Forks council agreed last night (Tuesday) to hire a consultant through an R-F-P to further work on a new south end bridge. The target location is 32nd Avenue South on the Grand Forks side....

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

EGF residents talk roundabout project

A roundabout project took center stage during a public meeting in East Grand Forks last night. The proposed roundabout at Bygland Road and Rhinehart Drive has been a topic of talk at city hall for several years. In 2021 it was the top ranked project by the city council for federal subcontract dollars.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Discharge operations from Devils Lake outlets underway

The drawdown of Devils Lake is underway. The Department of Water Resources opened the gates to east and west end outlets on Thursday. Since freeze-up last fall the lake has climbed 3.5 feet to date. Since the early 1990’s the size of the Devils Lake has more than doubled.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
East Grand Forks, MN
Government
City
East Grand Forks, MN
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
Grand Forks, ND
Government
KNOX News Radio

Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crookston city ordinance sparks concerns for food truck owners

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As more food trucks are eyeing Crookston as a spot to operate their business, the city is taking precautionary action by enforcing an ordinance, requiring them to have a license. Some food truck owners say it’s kind of late for that. Landen Duckworth,...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

City commission deadlocked on firing of Fargo Police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year veteran of the Fargo Police Department is hoping to clear his name after being terminated. A lengthy appeal hearing happened on June 9 and the city commission remains split on what to do next. The debate is whether the termination of Officer...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Business Remains Open After Structure Fire at Country Fields Greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Fire crews from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a structure fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of the home and attached garage. Flames could be seen coming from underneath the metal roof of the home, fire crews needed to cut into the roof, but were able to extinguish the fire just after 11 a.m. and then brought in an insulation vacuum from the Wolf Lake Fire Department to remove insulation from the structure.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Egf#South End#Time Is Of The Essence#New South#Urban Construction#The East Grand Forks#Grand Forks Council
KNOX News Radio

Red River slips back within its banks

After 49 days the Red River dropped below flood stage in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks on Friday night. The National Weather Service says the river slipped below 28 feet around 9:45 p.m. The last time the “Red” was below that mark was on April 23rd. Several...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

LISTEN Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Work crews were putting the final touches on the new LISTEN Center building right up until Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility at 2100 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. LISTEN is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide services for people with intellectual disabilities to help them...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Mayoral candidate Hukun Dabar says change is coming as election winds down

(Fargo, ND) -- Just days away from one of the biggest of his life, one of the candidates for Fargo Mayor is confident his approach to the race will yield positive results. Local businessman, entrepreneur and non-profit leader Hukun Dabar says he's been thrilled with his campaign to this point, citing door-knocking all around the city with plenty of positive feedback. Dabar tells WDAY Radio many of the people he's talked with haven't had another candidate for Mayor knock on their door, and that because of the effort they'd vote for him. Hukun added that going door to door has given him the opportunity to talk about his platform, which is built to aid the Fargo worker, homeowner and renter.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KNOX News Radio

Man arrested after fleeing EGF Police, swimming across Red River

A Cass Lake (MN) man faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing East Grand Forks authorities in a stolen vehicle, then swimming across the Red River to Grand Forks. According to Polk County court documents, at about 3:00 AM Thursday, 21-year-old Jerome White drove a pickup through East Grand Forks into a field north of town, where it was abandoned. Officers heard someone running through woods, but no one came out, despite verbal commands.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fire breaks out at West Fargo construction site

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo firefighters were called out to a construction site just before noon Friday behind Costco to put out a blaze which caused a plume of thick black smoke to rise into the air. "What was on fire was a spray-on insulation truck and they were...
WEST FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy