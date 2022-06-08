Florine Waters

Thelma A. Clark, 89, wife of the late Floyd E. Clark, Sr. and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center Parksley, VA. A native of Hillside, NJ and raised in Forked River, NJ she was the daughter of the late Sheldon Jones and the late Catherine Cook Jones. Thelma was a homemaker and was a member of Bethlehem Chapter No. 40, Order of the Eastern Star, Barnegat, NJ, Forked River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Exmore Moose Lodge 683. Thelma loved being with her family, enjoyed crocheting lap blankets for those in assisted living facilities, arts and crafts and collecting shells from the beach.

BELLE HAVEN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO