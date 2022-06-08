ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Florine Waters

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Funeral services for Florine Waters of Bishopville, Md., will be held Sunday at 1...

shoredailynews.com

shoredailynews.com

Thelma A. Clark of Belle Haven

Thelma A. Clark, 89, wife of the late Floyd E. Clark, Sr. and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center Parksley, VA. A native of Hillside, NJ and raised in Forked River, NJ she was the daughter of the late Sheldon Jones and the late Catherine Cook Jones. Thelma was a homemaker and was a member of Bethlehem Chapter No. 40, Order of the Eastern Star, Barnegat, NJ, Forked River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Exmore Moose Lodge 683. Thelma loved being with her family, enjoyed crocheting lap blankets for those in assisted living facilities, arts and crafts and collecting shells from the beach.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
shoredailynews.com

Frances Beavers Rayfield

Frances Beavers Rayfield, 79, wife of Thomas Eyre Rayfield and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Francis Connor Beavers and the late Colleen Virginia DeHaven Beavers. She was a retired pharmacist and part owner of Rayfield’s Pharmacy and attended Red Bank Baptist Church.
NASSAWADOX, VA
shoredailynews.com

Kim Locklear formerly of Exmore

Kim A. Locklear, 62, and a resident of Petersburg, VA, passed peacefully at his residence Monday, June 6, 2022. A native of Exmore, VA he was the son of the late Delton Locklear and the late Libby Brayboy Locklear. Kim was a warehouse manager and member of Spirit Life Worship Center, Prince George, VA.
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

YMCA Summer Camp Starts June 20

Summer camp at the Y is a place for children to have fun, make new friends, and explore. The Eastern Shore Family YMCA located in Onley, VA has been hosting a fun-filled summer camp for children ages 5-12 for more than 10 years. New this year, transportation is available from the Northampton County YMCA in Cape Charles. This option will allow children along the Shore to enjoy the magic of summer camp.
ONLEY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Onancock man dies in North Carolina crash

An Onancock man was killed in a crash on I-95 in Fayetteville, N.C., Thursday after he overcorrected at a high rate of speed and hit a car, according to a report. Thirty-one-year-old Tony Terrell Weeks Jr. was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with bell peppers and ears of corn when the accident happened at 4 a.m., near exit 46. A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also killed in the crash.
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Murder trial of New Church woman continued

The murder trial of a 41-year-old New Church woman accused of killing her uncle was continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a month because the defendant has been in the hospital. The bench trial for Kimiko Tenallie Dickerson, of Bishop Road, was set for July 7. She was indicted...
NEW CHURCH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Five indicted in Accomack for violence

Indictments handed down by an Acccomack Grand Jury this week accuse five men of committing violent crimes. Twenty-three-year-old Jaylon Calvin Harmon, also known as Jaylon Kellam, of Cemetery Road in Belle Haven, was indicted on counts of malicious bodily injury of Kaitlyn Pipplin, attempted first-degree murder of Pipplin, abuse and neglect of a child, unlawfully shooting during the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of Officer J.S. Rose of the Onley Police Department, and attempting to disarm Rose. The incidents occurred Dec. 3.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Onancock Elks Lodge holds Best Bartender Competition

On May 26th the Onancock Elks Lodge held the ESVA’s inaugural Best Bartender Competition to benefit the Lodge’s Medical Assistance Fund and each bartender represented a local organization or Charity that would also receive a portion of the proceeds, with the winning bartender’s organization receiving the majority. The evening was enjoyed by approximately 80 attendees and lots of moola was raised and a great time was had by all.
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Hoopoe the Mime is coming to the Eastern Shore Public Library

Hoopoe the Mime is coming to the Eastern Shore Public Library and brings magical antics and sleight of hand magic tricks, balloon wizardry, and illusions. People of all ages are invited to join Eastern Shore Public Library for this fun, free event. Hoopoe will be visiting Northampton Free Library (Nassawadox)...
ACCOMAC, VA
shoredailynews.com

New Hampshire man indicted in Feb 8 fatal accident

A New Hampshire man was indicted Monday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with the vehicular death of a Bloxom woman and the injuries to three others on Feb. 8. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin LaFerriere, also known as Justin Soeum, was indicted for manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam as a result of DUI.
BLOXOM, VA
shoredailynews.com

Yellow Jackets Boys Soccer advances to State Finals

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Auburn 1-0 in the 1A state semi-finals and now will advance to the State Championship game against Galax. That game begins at 10 AM Saturday morning. Best of luck Yellow Jackets!. The State Champion Nandua Warriors Varsity soccer team fell this morning in the State...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

