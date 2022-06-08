ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester police seek public’s help finding missing boy

By Heather Alterisio
 3 days ago

Anyone one who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 508-799-8606 or 911.

Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Rajabu Arabi left his home with friends Tuesday afternoon, but did not return, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Rajabu was last seen in the area of Crystal Park.

