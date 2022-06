BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — A forensic engineering report, commissioned by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, found inadequate construction materials and heavy rainfall, among other elements, contributed to the March 2021 collapse of a retaining wall in the I-295 Connector project in Bellmawr. Through a records request, Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the forensic engineering report on May 27 and asked Temple University College of Engineering Associate Professor Joseph Thomas Coe, Jr., Ph.D. to review the 700-page report. According to the forensic engineering report, the ground underneath the collapsed retaining wall, known as Wall 22, had a history of instability because...

BELLMAWR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO