Man Charged With April Murder Of D.C. Grandmother

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Tiffany Wiggins, 38 Photo Credit: Tiffany Wiggins (Facebook)

The suspect behind a murder that killed a D.C. grandmother has been arrested, authorities say.

Morris Jones, 37, was charged for the April killing of Tiffany Wiggins, 38, on Tuesday, June 7, according to Metropolitan Police.

Wiggins was found shot to death in a vehicle on the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., Sunday, April 17.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Daily Voice

Wayne Mobile Home Heroin Bust Nets Four

A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said. Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Aiming Loaded Gun At Yonkers Girlfriend

A man who admitted to pointing a loaded gun at a Westchester County woman is heading to prison. Jose Ramos, age 48, of the Bronx, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars Thursday, June 9, according to the Westchester County DA’s office. Prosecutors said Ramos got into an altercation...
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Charged Following Shooting, Standoff, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been charged with weapons charges and risk of injury to a child after allegedly firing a gun out a window onto a city street and then barricading herself. The incident began in Bridgeport around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9, when police received a report of...
Daily Voice

