Bulldogs looking to establish own legacy, win regional title

INDIAN RIVER – Seven years ago is when it all began for Krissi Thompson’s Inland Lakes softball program.

In Pellston.

A 4-1 regional championship victory over Rogers City, which ushered in a golden era for the Bulldogs, who won three regional titles, played in two state championship games, and captured the 2017 Division 4 state title during a three-year span from 2015-2017.

For current Bulldogs like senior Alyssa Byrne, they were able to witness that great success as fans when they were younger.

“We looked up to all those girls on that (2017) team, 100 percent,” said Byrne.

Now, Byrne and her teammates will have a chance to establish their own legacy of greatness by potentially taking home a regional title in Pellston this weekend.

"We're definitely hoping to make a statement there," Byrne said. "We don't know a lot about our competition, but it ultimately comes down to how we play, and that's how we're practicing. We've had a lot of struggles as a team, and I definitely think that has made us a lot stronger throughout this season. Throughout these past few weeks, we've all noticed how much we've come together. I think being a family will definitely play into a challenging region."

Saturday marks the first regional appearance since 2018 for the Bulldogs, who nearly made it four titles in a row but fell just short after a narrow 4-2 loss to Rogers City in the final at Cooperation Park four years ago.

The regional round is uncharted territory for these Bulldogs, but they’re eager to show they’re good enough to become title winners.

"They have a chance to restart the cycle, I guess you could say," said Inland Lakes coach Krissi Thompson. "It's pretty exciting and they're all looking forward to playing this weekend. With (the seniors) losing a year during their high school career, it was a real bummer. They would've been sophomores in Gracey's (Henckel) senior year. We feel we could've made a strong run that year, but they lost out on that opportunity. We're pretty excited that they get to play at this next level."

The Bulldogs head into Saturday’s 12 p.m. semifinal clash with Ellsworth fresh off dominating district victories over Gaylord St. Mary and rival Onaway at home last week.

Behind solid pitching and powerful hitting, the Bulldogs (21-8-1) are coming together at the right time as they prepare for the Lancers, a team they haven’t faced this season.

"We kind of got off to a slow start (against Onaway), but we just feed off of each other so much," Byrne said. "When one person starts doing good, we just totally feed off of each other, and it plays into the next thing.”

What the Bulldogs do have at their disposal is a red-hot offense led by the senior trio of Byrne, Emily Van Daele and Megan Vigneau, as well as junior Natalie Wandrie, one of Inland Lakes’ most powerful hitters, along with juniors Maggie Grant (pitcher) and Ryann Clancy (catcher). The Bulldogs also feature stellar young talent in freshmen Lexi Kovtun and Brookyln LaBrecque, who were both instrumental in last week’s win over Onaway.

While the Bulldogs don't know a ton about the Lancers, they will take them seriously.

"You just got to be open-minded and ready for anything," Thompson said. "You just have to know that it's win or go home, so you have to expect the unexpected at all times and give 100 percent at what you've got. We know our offense will need to show up. Defense is a crucial part of winning the game, but you can't win games if you don't score runs. Hitting's going to be very crucial."

For Byrne and her senior teammates – who have plenty of regional volleyball experience following a successful two-year stretch that concluded with a trip to the state title game last November – they’re thrilled they’ll have a chance to make their mark on a high-level stage in softball.

If the Bulldogs win, they’ll advance to face the 10 a.m. Pellston-Hillman winner in the regional final later in the day. Hillman captured a regional title with a 7-4 victory over St. Ignace in Indian River last season.