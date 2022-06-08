ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Drew Brees Will Not Return to NBC Sports for 2022 Season

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5Rjl_0g4JCLla00

The legendary quarterback spent his first season as an analyst in 2021.

Throughout the spring, it was reported that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees would not return to NBC for a second year as a studio analyst. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua made that official, telling the Associated Press that he will no longer be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame football coverage.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua said. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Brees signed a multi-year deal with the network after retiring from the NFL following the 2020 season with the Saints. He served as an analyst for Notre Dame games, and in the studio for Football Night in America , NBC’s lead-in for Sunday Night Football . He also called a playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals alongside Mike Tirico, to very mixed reviews.

In May, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees “preferred doing games” over studio work, but that the network “soured on Brees’s potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football games.”

Bevacqua made sure to praise Brees’s work in his statement.

“It was a new role and everyone has a learning curve. I think he did an unbelievable job with Notre Dame and improved every week,” he said. “He was always unbelievably prepared, curious about how things were handled and the work that went into it.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

As the reports emerged, Brees himself added to the uncertainty. On May 15, he tweeted , “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

A day after his tweet, Saints coach Dennis Allen said that the mention of a possible NFL return was likely “made in jest,” and that he hadn’t had discussions with Brees on a possible return.

Marchand previously reported that Fox and Amazon could look into bringing in Brees as both networks look to build out their teams for NFL coverage. However, based on Bevacqua’s comments, it seems more likely that the future Hall of Famer spends the fall with his family.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network .

Comments / 2

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Football Games#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Nbc Sports#The Associated Press#Bengals#The New York Post
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Alleged Girlfriend Reacts To Odd Rumors

Earlier this week, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Just a few months ago, it was confirmed that Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement. Although they were spotted together after that, it appears they're officially done. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Cam Newton Sounds Off On Patriots: NFL World Reacts

Cam Newton still isn't happy about his time with the New England Patriots. Newton was with New England for the 2020 season and started 15 games before he was cut heading into the 2021 season. For that season, Newton finished with 2,657 yards through the air, eight touchdowns, and 10...
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals Who Is Ahead In Quarterback Battle

The battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith to see who starts at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks is starting to take shape. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the battle on Thursday and confirmed that it's Smith that's still ahead of Lock. However, Carroll also said that Lock isn't...
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Denies He Threw Final Game

Ryan Long‘s impressive 16-game Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end on Monday, June 6, when he was defeated by meteorologist Eric Ahasic, but some viewers think he intentionally threw the game. “OMG does anybody else think Ryan Long lost on purpose? Guess he got tired of competing,” tweeted...
TV & VIDEOS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy