Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ This Month

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGBJe_0g4JC8NO00

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 9 is hitting stores soon.

Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the latest “Particle Grey” iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will be released before month’s end.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” sports a black nubuck upper that’s offset by a gray leather mudguard that reaches up to the ankle collar. Adding a touch of color to the simple execution are red accents on the tongue tag, the Jordan logo on the heel’s pull tab, and Jumpman branding on the footbed. Completing the look is a gray midsole and white rubber outsole.

“The Air Jordan 9 is a symbol of versatility. First released when MJ moved from the court to the diamond, the Tinker Hatfield-design still brings the heat. Covertly bold, the Black and Particle Grey add an enigmatic vibe that’s easy-to-style, while the leather and textile upper deliver rich contrast. Keeping the original’s magic, the iconic outsole includes graphics and phrases that speak to MJ’s values and character on and off the court, Jordan Brand wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” will be released on June 21 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200. The style will also be available in big kids’ sizing and will come with a $140 price tag.

In related Air Jordan news, images of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago Reimagined” style have emerged.

