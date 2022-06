(Omaha, NE) -- One person's seriously hurt after a car crashes into a ditch near a park in northwest Omaha this morning. Police say the car crashed near West Maple Road and Emmet Street near Hefflinger Park around 6:20 a.m. Police say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The car was pulled out of the ditch around 7:30 a.m.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO