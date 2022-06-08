ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Harvey Weinstein To Be Charged With Two Counts Of Indecent Assault In UK

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.

According to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Weinstein has been charged following a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, with the CPS “reminding all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The 70-year-old Miramax Co-Founder is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in LA, awaiting the beginning of a West Coast trial on sex crimes charges. He was charged and arrested for rape in May 2018 and found guilty of two of five felonies in February 2020.

Last week, a New York appeals court upheld a verdict rejecting the former movie mogul’s defense arguments that the original proceedings had heavily favored the prosecution.

Weinstein’s downfall in 2017 kickstarted the #MeToo movement after a flood of women came forward with allegations.

The news also comes just two weeks after Oscar winner Kevin Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK, several years after multiple people had come forward with allegations against Spacey of sexual harrasment and unwanted advances.

