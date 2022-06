CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a mass shooting in downtown Charleston on Memorial Day. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, was arrested on five counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. He appeared for a bond hearing Friday afternoon and was given no bond for each Attempted Murder charge.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO