AURORA — On Sunday, state troopers responded to an address on George Washington Highway, Aurora, to a complaint of a physical altercation. Steven Wayne Schissler, 21, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Witnesses said that he shoved a woman into a door and got into a physical altercation with another man over the purchase of a video gaming system. Bond was set at $5,000 by Magistrate P.L. Grimm.

AURORA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO