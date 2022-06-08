ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

2 men, including Trumbull police sergeant, charged in Shelton sex assault case

By Jenn Brink, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men, including a Trumbull police sergeant, face sexual assault charges in Shelton.

Shelton police said Sgt. Matthew Perkowski, 33, of Shelton, turned himself in on Tuesday based on an arrest warrant. He is charged with sexual assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

John Scollin, 34, turned himself in on Wednesday and is charged with first-degree sexual assault, police said.

The arrests stem from a complaint filed by a victim in September 2020, according to Shelton police.

In an arrest warrant, the victim told police that she and Scollin were initially having consensual sex, but then it got violent. The two ended up going to Perkowski’s house, where the victim told police she was forced into sexual acts, leaving her bruised and beaten up.

Danbury teacher arrested for assaulting, stalking student
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy1vX_0g4JAY4D00
    John Scollin. Photo: Shelton Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upKkQ_0g4JAY4D00
    Matthew Perkowski. Photo: Shelton Police Department

Trumbull police said Perkowski was placed on administrative leave as a result of the charges, and his police powers have been removed.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s Code of Conduct, and we will await the findings from the court,” Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately.”

In the arrest warrant, the victim said Scollin was suspended from the Echo Hose Fire Department in Shelton last year. News 8 reached out to the fire department for comment, but they have not responded.

Perkowski was released on a $150,000 court set bond. He was due in Derby Court on Wednesday. Scollin was also released on a $150,000 court-set bond and is due in court Thursday.

News 8 is following this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

