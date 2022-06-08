ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families of four children injured in mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school sue estate of shooter for $100 million

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The families of four children injured in the the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the shooter's estate.

Injury attorney Thomas Henry, who is representing the four families, said they were seeking damages for a child who was shot in the leg, one who was hit in the shoulder, another that was shot in the face and a fourth who was struck in the back, leg and shoulder by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, Fox News reported.

'Each of these children have undergone extensive medical care. Some have undergone multiple surgeries,' the lawsuit states. 'They have all suffered severe physical injuries and unimaginable emotional trauma.

'They witnessed their friends and teachers being shot and dying in front of them.'

The plaintiffs include Christopher Salinas, father Samuel, 10, Oscar Orona, father of Noah, 10, Cristina Olivarez and Angelica Rodriguez, mother of Leann.

The families of four kids shot and injured in the Uvalde elementary school massacre filed a $100 million lawsuit against the estate of the shooter, Salvador Ramos (pictured)
Among those filing the lawsuit were Christopher Salinas (left), father Samuel, 10, and Oscar Orona (right), father of Noah, 10. Also suing were Cristina Olivarez and Angelica Rodriguez 
The lawsuit will also look into the polices' response to the shooting, where officers stayed back for more than an hour outside the school as the gunman continued his rampage
Pictured, a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School who were shot and killed by the gunman
The lawsuit names Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes (above), as a potential defendant

The lawsuit names Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, as a potential defendant as the shooter, who was killed by law enforcement, does not yet have official representation over his estate.

The plaintiffs are accusing Ramos of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and intentional infliction of emotional distress and malice.

The families are also demanding a trial by jury.

'This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,' Henry said in a statement on Monday.

'The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers,' he added, noting that he was also investigating the guns and ammunition Ramos used in the massacre that killed 19 students and their two teachers inside the Robb Elementary School on May 24.

At least 17 other children and adults were reported injured.

Henry said the family would also explore possible legal action against 'all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.'

This could include legal action against local law enforcement who waited about an hour before entering the school after incorrectly believing that Ramos had stopped his rampage and barricaded himself in a classroom when they arrived.

'The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe,' Henry said. 'We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school.'

The injury attorney had previously represented several victims of the November 2017 Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting in a lawsuit against the federal government, securing his clients $230 million.

The lawsuit could be the first in a series of suits to come as a result of the shooting after the father of one of the victims announced earlier this week that he has hired the lawyers who helped families from the Sandy Hook school shooting sue a gun-maker for $73million.

Alfred Garza, the father of Uvalde school shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, has hired the lawyers who won Sandy Hook victim families £73million in a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington
In his attack he used a rifle manufactured by Daniel Defense, the DDM4 Rifle (pictured)

How parents of Sandy Hook victims made Remington payout

Remington Arms manufacturer the AR-15, which was used to kill 20 kids and six adults in the 2012 massacre.

In the landmark case they agreed to pay the families of victims $73million.

There are many federal laws protecting gun companies from litigation.

However the lawsuit circumvented these by arguing that the gun-maker promoted sales of the weapon that appealed to troubled men like the killer.

They said Remington's marketing of the weapon had violated Connecticut consumer law.

Gun industry representatives said the settlement would not set a pattern.

Alfred Garza, who lost his daughter Amerie, hired lawyers from Connecticut-based firm Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder to represent him in an expected lawsuit against the manufactures of the guns Ramos used in last month's shooting, Daniel Defense.

They law firm sued Remington, the company that made the rifle used in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, earning their clients $73 million in a landmark settlement.

'We have to honor her and make sure we do good. From this day forward, I want to live my life for my daughter,' Garza told David Muir in a recent 'World News Tonight' interview.

'My purpose for being now is to honor Amerie Jo's memory,' Garza also said in the statement. 'She would want to me to do everything I can so this will never happen again to any other child. I have to fight her fight.'

'Daniel Defense has said that they are praying for the Uvalde families. They should back up those prayers with meaningful action,' said lawyer Josh Koskoff.

'If they really are sincere in their desire to support these families, they will provide the information that Mr. Garza has requested without delay or excuse. Either way, we will do a complete and thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned.'

Last Friday, lawyers at Koskoff filed a petition seeking any communications between Daniel Defense and Ramos before his rampage.

They have also requested marketing materials from the Georgia-based gun-maker, particularly those that target teens and children.

The petition letter is a precursor to a lawsuit that could seek to hold the gun-maker liable despite federal laws protecting gun-makers.

Daniel Defense wrote in a post on its website, 'We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic events in Texas.

'Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act. We will cooperate with all federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities in their investigations.'

Emilia Marin, a teacher who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, also has filed a petition seeking information from Daniel Defense, CNN said.

Daily Mail

