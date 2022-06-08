ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

Armed officers at San Marcos day cares: What happened Wednesday

By Andrew Schnitker, Tahera Rahman
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1sr8_0g4J9gAt00

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — For several hours on Wednesday, armed San Marcos police officers were posted outside the doors of day cares across the city.

One of them came to Linda Burt’s door.

Texas to reclaim home of the largest Buc-ee’s

“And he showed his badge. And at that point, I was scared,” said Burt, who operates a state-registered childcare facility from her home.

San Marcos Police chief Stan Standridge said Crime Stoppers had received an anonymous tip around 3 a.m. threatening violence at a “daycare in San Marco tomorrow morning.”

He said the threat did not expand on what “tomorrow morning” meant or which state. Out of an abundance of caution, he said authorities identified not only San Marco Florida, but also San Marcos, California, and San Marcos, Texas, as possible threats.

“Our back was then against the clock because day cares would be convening,” Standridge said.

He said one officer was dispatched to more than a dozen facilities, starting with state-registered ones.

“It is not intuitive to know what… every day care exists in any specific city,” Standridge explained. “So, you have to be able to go through any licensing and regulatory commission to determine what are the licensed locations in San Marcos, Texas.”

He said they found out about other locations through word of mouth.

“And that’s why we had some roving officers checking on those additional locations to determine if there were kids gathered there or not,” Standridge said.

He said the department also posted to its Facebook page to keep the public informed.

“Okay, make sure all the children are safe. One space, make sure I’m with them,” Burt remembered thinking. “In my head, I was thinking, ‘If you have issues at this door, I’m going to the back door, because we already have a wagon available by the gate. Well, if he comes from the back door, I have a side door.”

APD needs help finding man accused of trying to strangle ex-girlfriend

Burt said she was calling parents, and parents were calling her.

“It was very frightening for a while,” she said.

Standridge said his team was working with agencies in the other two states, as well as the FBI. San Marcos Police Department’s computer forensic detective ended up cracking the case and tracking the suspect down in Florida.

He said the department had just made the computer forensic detective a full-time role last year and spent tens of thousands of dollars on training and equipment.

“In speaking to the FBI, they were hugely appreciative of what the San Marcos Police Department was able to provide them,” he said.

Standridge said the suspect was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida.

He said they are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time, but SMPD will continue to be part of the investigation.

He said the suspect could face charges in either or all of the states of California, Florida, and Texas, and could even face a federal charge.

“You’re still thinking… ‘Wow, this really happened in my community,'” Burt said.

But she was grateful for the full and prompt response from her police department.

“They actually came, and they were patrolling even for us, home-based, and that felt really soothing. Because sometimes we’re left out,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics warrant around 12:30 Tuesday morning. The SWAT team was issuing a...
LEANDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#San Marcos Police#Gat
KTSA

Seguin front yard argument leads to 1 dead, 1 wounded

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County guy was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot a female early Tuesday morning. It is not clear if either party were adults. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a family disturbance on...
fox7austin.com

Police take man wanted for strangling ex-girlfriend into custody

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it has taken a man wanted for strangling his ex-girlfriend into custody. Police announced just before 10 a.m. on June 14 that 36-year-old Jason Alex Latzko was taken into custody. APD's Family Violence Unit issued a request for the public to help...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One dead in shooting involving regional SWAT team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting involving a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team at a north Austin hotel. According to Cedar Park Police, the team had executed a search warrant from the Cedar Park organized crime unit at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD investigates deadly crash in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. Austin police said on June 10 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and Slaughter Lane due to a crash with a truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 62-year-old Jedd...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Austin

Travis County cashes in as second wealthiest place in Texas

With many tech workers in Central Texas hauling in more than $100,000 a year and home values soaring, it stands to reason that Austin is flush with cash. A new ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Travis County as the second wealthiest county in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

One dead, three others injured following northwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in northwest Austin on Sunday night. The Austin Police Department (APD) and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 7:20 p.m. in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail after receiving a report about a shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy