A Trumbull consultant says minority and women firm contracts may be just "passing through"

The Town of Wethersfield has enacted a series of ordinances aimed at so-called "panhandlers" — i.e., people who ask random people in public for money. Wethersfield mayor Michael Rell says the ordinances seek to keep panhandlers from interfering with traffic flow, from misrepresenting themselves to get donations, and from engaging in other prohibited conduct — e.g., aggressive behavior. Appearing on All Things Considered, Rell said his main concern is the safety of everyone on the streets — including the panhandlers. However, he says he doesn't know of any actual incidences of people getting hurt from a panhandling interaction.

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO