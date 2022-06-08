ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

A Trumbull consultant says minority and women firm contracts may be just "passing through"

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study estimates that 28 percent of corporate and federal spending nationwide meant...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Wethersfield Mayor: New Anti-Panhandling Ordinances Are "About Safety"

The Town of Wethersfield has enacted a series of ordinances aimed at so-called "panhandlers" — i.e., people who ask random people in public for money. Wethersfield mayor Michael Rell says the ordinances seek to keep panhandlers from interfering with traffic flow, from misrepresenting themselves to get donations, and from engaging in other prohibited conduct — e.g., aggressive behavior. Appearing on All Things Considered, Rell said his main concern is the safety of everyone on the streets — including the panhandlers. However, he says he doesn't know of any actual incidences of people getting hurt from a panhandling interaction.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Connecticut Public

Fed-up Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling fuel

A Massachusetts gas station owner fed up with what he considers attempts by oil companies to fleece customers with outrageously high prices at the pump has stopped selling gas as a protest. Reynold Gladu, who has run Ren’s Mobil Service in downtown Amherst for nearly 50 years, drained his tanks...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy