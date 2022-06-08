ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Grady, Murray, Stephens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may...

alerts.weather.gov

