The New Normal: Moderna announces development of COVID-19 vaccine potentially 8 times stronger than original

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined Dr. Matthew Harris, medical director for the Northwell COVID-19 vaccination program and pediatric emergency medicine physician to discuss Moderna's new vaccine claims and the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee's greenlighting of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

What should parents of children under 5 years old be expecting in regard to COVID-19 vaccines potentially coming in the next week?

How concerned should we be with the emergence of new Omicron variants and will this impact the efficacy of the vaccines?

New York state agencies are starting to drop mandatory weekly COVID-19 tests for nonvaccinated employees.  What impact will this have on the spread of the virus?

