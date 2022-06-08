ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

This simple blood test may achieve early detection of oral cancer

By Knowridge
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

The current 60% five-year survival rate of people with oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC)—a type of cancer of the mouth and throat—could be greatly improved if treatments were initiated as early as possible.

Scientists from Stanford University found a simple blood test could help detect oral cancer early.

The research is published in Natural Sciences and was conducted by Richard N, Zare et al.

In the study, researchers used a technology called conductive polymer spray ionization mass spectrometry to screen the blood for metabolic signs of OSCC.

The method could accurately distinguish between individuals with and without OSCC.

Also, two altered lipid markers that were discovered in the blood could be traced back to the cancer site for guiding surgical margin assessments.

The method—which requires only a single drop of blood—could also distinguish between patients with early versus later stages of OSCC.

The team says this study represents the fruits of research involving the United States and China, in which all the participants believed that the results would be a win for both countries and for the world as a whole.

This is an idea that seems alas to be disappearing in these times of mutual suspicion and distrust of international collaborations.

