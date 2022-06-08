ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Cognitive therapy, relaxation training could help reduce migraine headache

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjnvh_0g4J85pa00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz found that for adults with migraine, migraine-specific, integrative cognitive behavioral therapy (miCBT) and relaxation training (RLX) are both beneficial.

The research is published in Frontiers in Neurology and was conducted by Timo Klan et al.

In the study, the team tested 121 adults with migraine who were assigned to miCBT combining several approaches (trigger and stress management, coping with the fear of attacks, relaxation training), a single behavioral approach as an active control group, and a waiting-list control group.

The researchers found that a much stronger improvement in migraine headache was seen in both treatment groups compared with control groups.

There were no differences between the treatment groups.

In further analyses, the team found strong improvements in migraine in 12-month follow-up for both treatments in all four primary outcomes (headache days, headache-related disability, emotional distress, and self-efficacy).

The team says both interventions showed strong improvements in most of the migraine outcomes. Cognitive therapy and relaxation training both could benefit people with migraine headaches.

If you care about wellness, please read studies about vitamin supplements that could prevent respiratory infections, and this vitamin is particularly important for your cancer prevention.

For more information about pain, please see recent studies that cannabis provides pain relief for women with this health problem, and results showing Vitamin D could help reduce migraine headache attacks.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Higher dose of melatonin improved sleep in older adults

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to a placebo. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted the study in 24 healthy, older adults to evaluate whether a high-dose or a low-dose melatonin supplement could improve sleep. The team found that the higher dose had a significant impact, increasing total sleep time compared to placebo by more than 15 minutes for nighttime sleep and by half an hour for daytime sleep. Results are published in the Journal of Pineal Research.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Depression and Physical Pain: Is There a Link?

Living with depression can take a toll on your mental health. Research suggests it can also affect you physically and lead to pain. Depression not only affects your mood but can also impact your physical health. The systems and hormones altered by depression can play a role in many physical responses — the most common is pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Greatist

Niacin for Depression: Is It a Legit Treatment?

If you have a niacin deficiency, depression is a possible side effect. But there’s no proof that taking niacin supplements can treat all types of depression. Different medical and life circumstances can cause depression — including not getting enough of the B vitamin niacin. But depression is a complex beast that can’t just be pinned on a niacin deficiency.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Cognitive Therapy#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Headaches
Financial World

Justin Bieber: "My disease is getting worse"

Justin Bieber has announced the cancellation of two scheduled concerts in Toronto. He explained: "I have done everything to get better but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to cancel my next shows on the orders of the doctors." In 2020, Bieber said...
CELEBRITIES
MedicineNet.com

Can’t Sleep Due to Overactive Bladder? 4 Tips for Better Sleep

If you have an overactive bladder (OAB), it can be difficult to get quality sleep since it can make you wake up frequently throughout the night to use the bathroom. Here are 4 tips for getting a good night’s sleep with an overactive bladder. 4 tips to getting better...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cocaine and ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder. People with ADHD typically present with symptoms of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. These individuals may have low dopamine levels in the brain, which makes completing tasks more challenging. ADHD is common in the United States. In 2019, almost. of children aged...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

What Is Anxiety Shaking?

Anxiety can cause physical symptoms, such as shaking, but there are ways to manage it. You may think of your anxiety as something that only affects your brain, but for many people, anxiety presents with physical symptoms as well. One of these is shaking. If you experienced your knees knocking...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of Low Iron Deficiency?

Worldwide, iron deficiency is the most common cause of anemia. It often occurs with loss of blood or during pregnancy. Your body needs iron to form hemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying the oxygen to your red blood cells. Iron is stored in your body as hemoglobin. If your iron is low, you may experience some distinct symptoms and should seek treatment to help you feel better.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellmind.com

Are We Close to an Alzheimer's Cure?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that causes dementia and severe cognitive decline. In America today, it affects up to 5.8 million people over the age of 65. A small number of people in their 40s to 60s could also develop a form of the disease known as early-onset Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study reveals impact of sleep-disordered breathing in adults over 70

A recent study by Monash University researchers found that even mild cases of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), the most common type being obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), associate with lower physical health-related quality of life, and also with lower cognitive function. In a baseline analysis of data from the sub-study of the...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

SSRIs vs. SNRIs for Treating Anxiety

SSRIs and SNRIs are antidepressants commonly used to treat anxiety. Here’s how they differ and what you can expect. Many people experience anxiety from time to time, and there are many strategies to find relief. But when anxiety begins to affect your day-to-day, more long-term solutions are needed. Antidepressant...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Drinking coffee may help protect kidneys

There's more good news for coffee lovers who already reap its other health benefits -- your favorite beverage may also help protect your kidneys. "We already know that drinking coffee on a regular basis has been associated with the prevention of chronic and degenerative diseases including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and liver disease," said study author Dr. Chirag Parikh, director of the Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Understanding C. diff infection

Clostridioides difficile is a bacterium that causes an infection of the large intestine. The bacterium is often referred to as C. difficile or C. diff. Some people carry C. diff bacteria in their intestines but never become sick. They are carriers of the bacteria and may spread infections. Illness from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Lower your cancer risk with easy diet changes

You have the power to reduce your risk for cancer. With a few lifestyle changes and perseverance, you can be well on your way to a healthier you. Being overweight and obese is linked to an increased risk of many cancers. Aim for about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise over the course of the week.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy