Cognitive therapy, relaxation training could help reduce migraine headache

Scientists from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz found that for adults with migraine, migraine-specific, integrative cognitive behavioral therapy (miCBT) and relaxation training (RLX) are both beneficial.

The research is published in Frontiers in Neurology and was conducted by Timo Klan et al.

In the study, the team tested 121 adults with migraine who were assigned to miCBT combining several approaches (trigger and stress management, coping with the fear of attacks, relaxation training), a single behavioral approach as an active control group, and a waiting-list control group.

The researchers found that a much stronger improvement in migraine headache was seen in both treatment groups compared with control groups.

There were no differences between the treatment groups.

In further analyses, the team found strong improvements in migraine in 12-month follow-up for both treatments in all four primary outcomes (headache days, headache-related disability, emotional distress, and self-efficacy).

The team says both interventions showed strong improvements in most of the migraine outcomes. Cognitive therapy and relaxation training both could benefit people with migraine headaches.

