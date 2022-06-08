ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Conner earns Jockey of the Week laurels

Local leading rider Tyler Conner put his familiarity with the Penn National main track and turf course to very good use on Friday, winning three of the six stakes including an upset win in the Grade 2 Penn Mile. A panel of racing experts voted Conner Jockey of the...

FOX Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 odds: Best bets, long shots, lines and positions

The field for the 154th Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, is scheduled to break from the gate at 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday at beautiful Belmont Park. All eyes will be on Rich Strike. While not the morning-line favorite, the upset winner of the Kentucky Derby that was held out of the Preakness to await the Test of the Champion will be the big storyline. Only Mo Donegal and Barber Road, fifth and sixth respectively, are returning from the Run for the Roses.
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, predictions: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races unveils picks

Todd Pletcher has had considerable success in the Belmont Stakes, winning three times while having six second-place finishes and three thirds. The Hall-of-Fame trainer will have two chances to add to those numbers when the 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who was fifth in the Kentucky Derby last month, and Nest are Pletcher-trained entries in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, and the latter is just the 24th filly ever to run in the race. Three females have won the Belmont Stakes, the most recent being Rags to Riches, whom Pletcher helped get to the winner's circle in 2017. Mo Donegal is 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Nest is an 8-1 long shot. We the People is the 2-1 favorite, while Rich Strike, which won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2 among the horses in the Belmont race 2022. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will mark the return to competition of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who bypassed the Preakness. His connections wanted to keep him on a schedule of racing every five to six weeks, but after his massive upset in the Derby as an 80-1 underdog, Rich Strike won't be nearly as big of a long shot in Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2022. In fact, he's the third-largest favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Rich Strike trails Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People (2-1) and Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal (5-2) in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Long shots include Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both 20-1. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners releases picks

Rich Strike was not even in the Kentucky Derby field two days before the race, but he took advantage of a late withdrawal and picked up one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history. He will return to the track on Saturday night at 6:44 p.m. ET for the 2022 Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness Stakes last month. Rich Strike is listed at 7-2 in the morning-line 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, a far cry from his 80-1 price tag at Churchill Downs. We The People is the 2-1 favorite, while Mo Donegal is 5-2 and Creative Minister is 6-1. Mo Donegal finished fifth at the Kentucky Derby and Creative Minister placed third in the Preakness. Should you be backing either of them with your 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
pethelpful.com

Video of Corgis Doing a Horse-Style Race Has Everyone Cheering

The Kentucky Derby has been a racing classic in the sports world since it began in 1875. But don't you think it's time for another race to come barreling through our homes? Before you answer no, you'll want to watch this race that @ESPN posted on TikTok. The video has over 5.1 million views and 496.4K likes within the past day. There's no way the Kentucky Derby can keep up with this!
