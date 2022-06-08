Riley County Arrest Report June 8

Jurors in Douglas County District Court have acquitted a Topeka man who was accused of raping a former University of Kansas student. On Friday afternoon, the jury found 22-year-old Thomas John Zarse not guilty of one count of rape. The verdict came after jurors heard conflicting accounts from Zarse and the woman — she testified that Zarse had assaulted her in her apartment between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2020, after she repeatedly said no to his advances; Zarse maintained that the encounter was consensual.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO