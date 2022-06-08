ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grandson Of Murder Victim Accused Of Fighting Police

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who made the 911 call to report the death of his grandmother is facing...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Oxygen

Long-Time Suspect In 1991 Case Of Murdered Pennsylvania Mom Arrested With Ex-Wife's Help

A Pennsylvania man is under arrest more than 30 years after authorities found his neighbor dead in her young son’s bedroom. Robert Atkins, 56, was charged with a number of offenses related to the violent murder of Joy Hibbs, 35, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Authorities say Atkins — who lived two houses down from the Hibbs family — was one of several suspects questioned by Bristol Township police in the initial stages of the investigation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Blunt Force Trauma#Strangulation#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rape suspect, 32, is paraded by police with bag over his head after being accused of attacking Brit woman, 42, in front of her husband after 'offering her a massage' while on holiday in Goa

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in Goa has been paraded in public with his hands cuffed and a bag over his head. The man was arrested after a 42-year-old woman, who remains unidentified, lodged a complaint at the Pernem police station on Monday about the alleged incident on June 2.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy