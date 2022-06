4200 block Fessenden Street, NW just off Wisconsin Ave. This is sad. These three businesses on Fesseden all got broken into last night. Glass doors all shattered. The Coffee Nature guy said nothing but spare change was stolen. All the businesses are cleaning up and really sad. The police just left. I was there when the workers at Sol Mexican Grill showed up for work to find the police in front of their restaurant. Pretty sad to see them just stand there staring at the door.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO