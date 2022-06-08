ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon, PA

As Sponsor of Devon Horse Show, Malvern Bank Combines Knowledge of Horses and Financial Services

 3 days ago

Image via Emma Miller.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair in Devon returned, as did one of its most consistent supporters.

Malvern Bank sponsored the equestrian fan favorite 2022 Devon Arena Eventing. 

Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

“We were proud to once again be a major sponsor of the Devon Horse Show,” said Malvern Bank President and CEO Anthony C. Weagley. “This sponsorship was in line with our commitment to serve the equestrian industry by combining our knowledge of horses and financial services. We are passionate about providing specialized and tailored equestrian solutions — whether for amateur or professional competitors, trainers, or simply horse lovers — and we have the resources and expertise to allow clients to follow their dreams and passions. By focusing on freeing them up from day-to-day management concerns, we’ve found that our clients can achieve their goals faster.” 

Since launching its Equestrian Business in 2017, headed by Vice President Hillary Dobbs, Malvern Bank has provided financial services, including private banking and investment management services, to horse owners, horse farms, and other equestrian-related clientele.

Malvern Bank is uniquely qualified to assist equestrian businesses in buying their first or next farm or ranch, financing the next great prospect or a new truck or trailer, and acquiring any associated insurance needs. Malvern Bank provides equestrian and other clients with a Private Client banker who can handle all of their financial needs. 

The bank regularly sponsors other equestrian events, including the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, the premier event for American Quarter Horse owners and exhibitors across the globe; the Far Hills Race Meeting, one of New Jersey’s premier social and sporting events and one of America’s most popular steeplechase events; the Brandywine Horse Shows; Princeton Show Jumping shows; and the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. 

Learn more about Malvern Bank.

