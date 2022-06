Trouble always prided himself on being nothing more than a regular dude from Atlanta. If you watch Origins, a mini-doc made to promote 2020’s Thug Luv—the last album released in his lifetime—he remained a loving fixture in the Zone 6 neighborhoods that raised him, even as his star began to rise. As a pillar of his community, he was down-to-earth and approachable; as a rapper, he was ferocious, communicating the bleak and unforgiving nature of street life with wisdom and superhero bravado. These raps made him a local sensation in the early 2010s, eventually leading to a record deal with Interscope, and mainstream recognition from Drake, the Weeknd, and superproducer Mike WiLL Made-IT, among others. His voice was silenced on the morning of June 5, when he was shot and killed during a home invasion. He was 34.

